Bharat Dynamics Signs Rs 811 Crore Pact With Defence Ministry For Satellite-Guided Anti-Airfield Weapons

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a Rs 810.79 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW) and associated equipment to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The contract was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The order covers the procurement of 160 SAT-SAAW systems and associated equipment under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

The SAT-SAAW is an air-to-ground precision-guided glide bomb designed to strike enemy airfields from a long stand-off range. The weapon can be launched from aircraft platforms including the Jaguar, Hawk and Su-30 MKI. The system has been indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It will have an indigenous content of 60%, with further indigenisation of key sub-systems.

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These include the Initial Measurement Unit, Long Impact Delay Fuse and Twin Store Carrier. The localisation of these components is expected to further strengthen domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependence on imported systems.

Deliveries under the contract are scheduled to take place between financial years 2027-28 and 2028-29.

The induction of SAT-SAAW is expected to enhance the IAF's operational capabilities by providing a precision-guided stand-off weapon for targeting enemy airfield infrastructure. The Ministry of Defence said the procurement will also contribute to strengthening the country's overall defence preparedness.

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The contract adds to BDL's order pipeline as the defence manufacturer continues to receive orders for indigenously designed and manufactured systems.

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Today

Bharat Dynamics shares closed 0.6% lower at Rs 1,161 apiece on Wednesday. The stock has gained 2.20% over the past week but has declined 14.57% over the past month. On a year-to-date basis, Bharat Dynamics shares are down 21.63%, while the stock has fallen 27.23% over the past year.

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