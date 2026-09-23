Jaishankar Flags India's Concerns To Rubio Amid Proposed 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil Buyers

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday as he led the Indian delgation for the High-Level Week at the 81-st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Jaishankar stated in an 'X' post that he discussed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act with Rubio. This Act proposes to levy tariffs of up to 100% on major purchasers of Russian oil and gas.

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He also held talks with the US Secretary of State on the situation in the Gulf region and Ukraine.

The bill, which passed the House 262-159 after clearing the Senate in August, gives President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the largest importers of Russian oil and gas, a category that includes India and China.

"The Government of India has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress. We are monitoring further developments on this matter," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry reiterated that India remained "firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people" and would continue to do so "through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics."

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Rubio commented on oil prices on Tuesday, saying that the recent increases were not solely linked to developments around Iran or the Strait of Hormuz. He attributed the majority of the increase to disruptions and geopolitical risks linked to Yemen and the Ukraine conflict.

Rubio also said the US would stand by Saudi Arabia if the situation escalates.

"If it comes down to it, we'll stand by Saudi Arabia," Rubio said, according to Bloomberg.

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