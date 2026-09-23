Shaque: Trust No One Release: Cast, Plot, When, Where To Watch Parineeti Chopra-Led Series?

Some mysteries become harder to solve when the people involved are the ones you trust the most. The upcoming series Shaque: Trust No One revolves around such an unsettling mystery, combining emotional relationships with suspense and unanswered questions.

The story follows a woman whose search for answers gradually leads her towards secrets hidden within her closest relationships.

Shaque: Trust No One Plot

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At the centre of the series is a mother who has spent nine years looking for her missing child. Her long search eventually brings her closer to revelations that could change everything she believes about the people around her. As she continues looking for the truth, suspicion begins to enter relationships that once seemed familiar and trustworthy.

The series explores themes of motherhood, instinct, trust and resilience while keeping its mystery at the forefront. Each revelation is expected to raise new questions, making it difficult to determine who can be trusted and what really happened.

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Cast And Production

Shaque: Trust No One marks Parineeti Chopra's series debut, with the actor playing the mother at the centre of the mystery. The ensemble also features Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary and Sumeet Vyas.

The series is created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, with D'Silva also serving as the director. It is backed by Alchemy Films.

Director and co-creator Rensil D'Silva said the story is built around uncertainty, with each revelation raising new questions about the people and events surrounding the central mystery. Netflix India's Series Head Tanya Bami described the series as an emotional crime drama with thriller elements, highlighting its complex characters and the secrets they carry. Creator and producer Siddharth P Malhotra said the series combines suspense with themes of motherhood, relationships and trust, while exploring the secrets of those closest to the protagonist.

When, Where To Watch?

Shaque: Trust No One will premiere on Netflix on Thursday.

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Watch Trailer Here:

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