The Vvaan Advance Booking: Sidharth-Tamannaah Starrer Sees Decent Demand Ahead Of Release

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is gearing up for its theatrical release with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Ahead of its release, the film has opened its advance booking across several cities in India.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has recorded Rs 85.58 lakh in India-tracked advance bookings so far. According to TrackTollywood, 32,347 tickets have been sold across 2,063 shows in 466 theatres spanning 176 cities. The film has recorded 7.0% occupancy, with three houseful and 27 fast-filling shows.

The film is releasing in Hindi and it accounts for the entire tracked advance booking of Rs 85.58 lakh, with 32,347 tickets sold across 2,063 shows at 7.0% occupancy.

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City-State Wise Opening Day Advance Booking

Delhi leads the city-wise advance booking with Rs 8.12 lakh, followed by Mumbai at Rs 8.07 lakh and Patna at Rs 6.39 lakh. Kolkata and Noida have recorded Rs 4.82 lakh and Rs 4.56 lakh, respectively.

Based on TrackTollywood data, Jaipur has registered Rs 3.70 lakh, while Hyderabad has recorded Rs 3.35 lakh. Gurugram, Pune, Indore and Lucknow have contributed Rs 3.17 lakh, Rs 3.10 lakh, Rs 2.91 lakh and Rs 2.18 lakh, respectively.

At the state level, Haryana leads with Rs 19.85 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 14.64 lakh and Bihar at Rs 8.05 lakh. Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 6.00 lakh, while Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have registered Rs 5.99 lakh, Rs 5.26 lakh, Rs 5.04 lakh and Rs 4.08 lakh, respectively.

About The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat.

The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. It belongs to the action, adventure, fantasy, mystery and thriller genres and is presented in Hindi.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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