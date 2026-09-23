IPL 2027 Auction To Be Held In Goa In December; Check Dates, Venue And More

The Indian Premier League 2027 auction will be held in Goa in December, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirming the return of the event to India.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Wednesday that Goa had been finalised as the venue, with December 15-16 being considered as the likely dates. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also confirmed that the auction will take place in Goa in December. "We have finalised Goa. The likely dates are December 15 to 16," said Dhumal.

The auction is returning to India after being held overseas for the last three editions. The previous auctions were conducted in Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, with the Jeddah event being the mega auction.

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Dhumal had earlier said that bringing the auction back to India was a conscious decision. Since the 2027 season will have a mini auction, the event is expected to be a one-day affair.

IPL Auction Returns To India

The move marks the return of the IPL auction to India after three consecutive editions were held overseas. The auction was held in Dubai, followed by the mega auction in Jeddah and then in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI, a few days ago, indicated that it wanted to bring the event back to India after conducting the previous editions at international venues.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Match Shifted

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also changed the venue of the upcoming multi-day match between India A Women and Australia A Women from Dharamshala to Mohali.

The match is scheduled from September 29 to October 2 and will now be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The decision was taken due to prolonged rainfall in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which has affected the outfield and led to unfavourable ground conditions.

Mohali is already hosting the ongoing three-match One-Day series between the two teams.

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The venue change follows India A Women's four-wicket win in the opening ODI, where the hosts successfully chased down Australia's target of 236 runs.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the decision was taken in view of persistent rainfall and weather conditions in Dharamshala, with the aim of ensuring that cricketing activities continue without interruption.

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