CSK's New Era Begins: Zaheer Khan Replaces Stephen Fleming As Head Coach

Chennai Super Kings have appointed former India pacer Zaheer Khan as the franchise's new head coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Zaheer will take over from Stephen Fleming, who stepped down from the role in July, bringing an end to his long association with the Chennai-based franchise. Fleming then takeover as the new England Test team coach,

Zaheer, who was a key member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, played an important role in the team's historic triumph on home soil. He later moved into coaching and other support roles after retiring from professional cricket.

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Zaheer also has significant IPL experience as a player, having featured in 100 matches during his career in the tournament. The 47-year-old also has coaching experience in the IPL, having previously been part of the coaching setup at Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

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Fleming had been associated with Chennai Super Kings for 16 years and guided the franchise to five IPL titles and two Champions League crowns during his tenure.

Zaheer's appointment marks a new chapter for CSK as the franchise prepares for the upcoming IPL season. "It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests,” said Zaheer, as reported by SportsStar. “The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history.”

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"Zaheer is a world class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family," CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan said.

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