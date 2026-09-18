Ajit Agarkar Informs BCCI He Is Unwilling To Continue As Chief Selector: Report

India men's cricket team chief selector Ajit Agarkar has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he is not keen on continuing in his role, NDTV reported, citing sources familiar with the development.

Discussions between Agarkar and top board officials have already taken place regarding his decision to move on, the report added.

However, it may take some time before the development is made official. Agarkar's current tenure is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 4.

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The BCCI had been considering the possibility of extending his tenure, with earlier reports suggesting that he could continue for a few more months.

NDTV had earlier reported that Agarkar was unlikely to receive an extension and that former India cricketers Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha had emerged as the leading candidates to replace him.

Agarkar may have already chaired his final selection meeting on Wednesday, when the committee picked India's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies.

The committee also selected the Rest of India squad for the Irani Trophy.

The latest development now puts Agarkar's exit from the selection committee a step closer, although an official announcement from the BCCI is still awaited.

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Former India wicketkeeper Patel and former spinner Ojha are the frontrunners to succeed Agarkar as chairman of the BCCI selection committee, according to NDTV.

The developments surrounding Agarkar's future come amid discussions over the selection committee's plans for veteran batter Rohit Sharma.

Rohit was picked by the Agarkar-led selection committee for India's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

His inclusion had reportedly come despite an earlier stance that the former India captain was not part of the selectors' plans for next year's ODI World Cup in Africa.

During India's previous ODI assignment against England, the pressure was mounting on Rohit after back-to-back low scores. But Rohit scored a sublime 138 in the final ODI against England.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia rejected reports about his international future, saying the batter would continue to represent India as long as he remained in the selectors' plans.

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