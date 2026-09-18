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Volkswagen Shares Sink 7.5% As Carmaker Slashes 2026 Margin Target

Volkswagen cuts its 2026 operating margin outlook to up to 1%, citing China weakness, restructuring costs and Porsche impairment.

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Volkswagen Shares Sink 7.5% As Carmaker Slashes 2026 Margin Target
Volkswagen cuts its 2026 margin outlook as China weakness and restructuring weigh on profits.
(Photo: Unsplash)

Volkswagen AG shares tumbled as much as 7.5% on Friday after the German automaker sharply cut its 2026 operating return on sales outlook, citing a challenging market environment, particularly in China.

The stock hit an intraday low of €74.96, down 7.5% from the previous session's close. However, the shares pared some of the losses later in the session. Volkswagen Group Common Stock was trading at €76.52, down 5.58%, as of 5:39 p.m. GMT+2 on Sept. 18.

Volkswagen now expects its 2026 operating return on sales to be up to 1%, sharply lower than its earlier forecast of 4% to 5.5%, according to Investing.com.

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The company maintained its full-year sales revenue outlook at around €315 billion, roughly at the midpoint of its earlier guidance range.

Volkswagen said the revised forecast was driven by a deteriorating market environment, particularly in China, as well as an accelerated shift in demand towards battery-electric vehicles. Developments have fallen short of earlier expectations, especially at its Audi and Volkswagen Passenger Cars brands.

The automaker also expects around €10 billion in special effects to weigh on operating profit in 2026. Of this, about €900 million was already recognized in the first half of the year.

Excluding these special effects, Volkswagen expects its 2026 operating return on sales to be around 4%.

A major component is a non-cash impairment of around €6 billion on goodwill allocated to the Porsche business segment, which Volkswagen plans to recognize in the third quarter. The impairment follows updated medium- and long-term assumptions by Porsche regarding its enterprise value.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen May Cut Up To 100,000 Jobs Amid Rising Costs And China Competition

Volkswagen also expects additional restructuring expenses linked to expanded early-retirement schemes and the planned sale of Volkswagen Osnabrück GmbH under the company's "Future of Volkswagen" agreement reached at the end of 2024.

Further non-cash impairments are expected on assets held by Volkswagen's fully consolidated Chinese operations. Together, these three effects are expected to have a negative impact of around €2 billion in the second half of 2026.

Despite the lower profit outlook, Volkswagen maintained its Automotive Division net cash-flow guidance at €3 billion to €6 billion and its 2026 net-liquidity outlook at €32 billion to €34 billion.

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