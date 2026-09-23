Indian Seafarer Killed After MV Cape Dao Torpedoed Near Strait Of Hormuz

One Indian national was killed after the vessel MV Cape Dao was attacked while en route to India, the Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed on Wednesday.

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) identified the deceased as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, as reported by Gulf News.

According to the union, the vessel was hit by two torpedoes in the attack.

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The Embassy of India in Muscat noted: "We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while transiting toward India, and are in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew on board, including 19 Indian nationals."

We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Mission is coordinating with the RPSL and is in touch with the family of the deceased,"it added.

The FSUI, in its letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said he was a civilian seafarer, not a combatant. "This death is not justified. Indian seafarers keep being killed and reported missing in Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and Black Sea.”

“Assurances have not stopped the killing. Repatriation and compensation for the family; a 24×7 Crisis Management Team under PMO; naval cover for Indian crew on Indian- and foreign-flag ships; tracing of the missing; and the BRICS Seafarers' Emergency Support Network made operational," it added.

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