The Vvaan Gets Zero Cuts From CBFC; Sidharth-Tamannaah Starrer Receives U/A 16+ Certificate

Sidharth Malhotra's and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film has completed the certification process ahead of its theatrical release. The project has received its censor certificate without changes to its content, according to reports.

The CBFC has cleared The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest with a U/A 16+ certificate. The film has received zero cuts or modifications. The board did not ask the makers to remove any scene, mute any dialogue or make audio-visual changes, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The CBFC also did not seek additional changes, such as displaying the film's title and credits in the language of the film or adding an anti-drug ticker or advertisement, the report added.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Vvaan Runtime And Interval Details

The film's final certified runtime has been locked at 136 minutes and 25 seconds, which translates to 2 hours, 16 minutes and 25 seconds.

What Is The Vvaan About?

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest blends folklore, fantasy, mystery and supernatural elements. The story follows a rational, city-bred man whose beliefs are challenged when he enters a forbidden forest linked to his ancestral village and encounters an ancient divine force.

The narrative is set against the backdrop of Bihar and incorporates the celebration of Chhath Puja. As the protagonist confronts forces beyond his understanding, he is drawn into a larger conflict involving the protection of his people.

ALSO READ: Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 33: Ravi Teja Starrer Enters Final Leg, Can It Reach Rs 200 Crore?

The Vvaan Cast And Crew

The film marks Sidharth Malhotra's return to theatres after a gap of more than a year and pairs him with Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time. The supporting cast includes Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji and Sulabha Arya, among others.

Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra has directed the film. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. Balaji Telefilms is associated with the project along with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.

The Vvaan Release Date

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026.

ALSO READ: Movies, Concerts, Plays May Get Costlier In Mumbai As BMC Proposes Entertainment Tax Hike

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.