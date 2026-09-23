Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 33: Ravi Teja Starrer Enters Final Leg, Can It Reach Rs 200 Crore?

Irumudi saw a recovery in collections on Day 33 after its Monday dip. However, the film's theatrical run has started to slow down, with its Netflix release giving audiences another option to watch the Ravi Teja-starrer.

Despite this, the film recorded a 145.2% growth from the previous day and is now inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Will Irumudi cross the Rs 200 crore milestone before its theatrical run ends?

Day 33 Box Office Collection

The Ravi Teja starrer collected Rs 76 lakh net in India on Day 33, recording a strong rise over the previous day's Rs 31 lakh collection. With this, Irumudi has reached an India net collection of Rs 189.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 220.08 crore, as per Sacnilk figures.

The film's overseas gross remains at Rs 22.45 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 242.53 crore.

Box Office Journey

Irumudi collected Rs 92.15 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 57.60 crore in Week 2. The film earned Rs 24.70 crore in Week 3 and Rs 11.65 crore in Week 4, taking its four-week total to Rs 186.10 crore.

In its fifth week, Irumudi opened with Rs 60 lakh on Day 29 and Rs 68 lakh on Day 30. It then reached Rs 1 crore on Day 31 before dropping to Rs 31 lakh on Day 32. The film recovered on Day 33 with Rs 76 lakh, taking its Week 5 total to Rs 3.35 crore so far.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall. At her request, he gives up drinking and takes up a 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey that forces him to confront his past.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026, and began streaming on Netflix from September 18 while continuing its theatrical run.

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