Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled: Expected Price, Camera, Battery, Processor And More

Motorola has unveiled the Signature 27, the second smartphone in its premium Signature series. The phone was revealed at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit and brings some significant changes over the first generation model, particularly in the camera and performance departments.

Motorola has also introduced a new design and a partnership with Bang & Olufsen for the phone's audio experience. However, there are still some details that Motorola has not announced.

Motorola Signature 27 Camera

The camera is one of the main areas where Motorola has revealed details. The phone will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Motorola is also introducing its Video Enhancement Engine, which uses AI to adjust elements such as colour tones while recording. The company says this is intended to improve video quality in situations such as low light recording and concerts.

For stabilisation, the phone combines Qualcomm's image stabilisation technology with 3.5 degree hardware based optical image stabilisation. Motorola says this should help make handheld videos and panning shots smoother. The company has not yet disclosed the complete camera specifications, including the details of all other cameras and the front camera.

Motorola Signature 27 Processor

The Signature 27 is the first smartphone announced with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform. Motorola says the new chip will bring improvements in performance, on-device AI, gaming, camera processing and connectivity.

The phone uses six antennas working together for connectivity, with Motorola also highlighting faster download speeds and smoother cloud-based AI experiences. Motorola has not yet revealed the RAM and storage configurations of the Signature 27.

Signature 27 Cooling System

Motorola is using a new ArcticMesh cooling system to handle heat during demanding tasks. The system combines diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal, copper mesh and a redesigned 3D vapour chamber. According to Motorola, the vapour chamber is 40 per cent larger than the previous generation.

ALSO READ: Mac Mini And Mac Studio: Price, Performance, Availability And More

Audio By Bang & Olufsen

The Signature 27 will be Motorola's first smartphone to feature Audio by Bang & Olufsen. The company says the audio experience comes as part of its recently announced multi year partnership with the Danish audio brand. This is a change from the first Signature smartphone, which featured audio technology from Bose.

Design And Colours

Motorola has shown the Signature 27 in two finishes that is Pantone Coal Smoke with a Tactical Weave texture and Pantone Capulet Olive with a brushed, textile inspired finish. The phone has an aluminium body with contoured edges, while the camera housing combines ceramic and brushed aluminium. Motorola says the textured finish is intended to improve grip while keeping the phone's premium look.

Battery And Charging Details

Motorola has not revealed the battery capacity or charging speed of the Signature 27 yet. The previous Motorola Signature had a 5,200mAh battery and 90W wired charging, but those are specifications of the older model and Motorola has not confirmed that the Signature 27 will use the same or a larger battery. Display specifications, including the screen size, resolution and refresh rate, have also not been announced.

Motorola Signature 27 Expected Price And Availability

Motorola has not announced the price of the Signature 27 yet. The company has also not confirmed the exact availability date. The first Motorola Signature was launched in India at Rs 59,999 for its base variant. However, this should not be taken as the expected price of the Signature 27, as Motorola has not announced its pricing.

For now, the confirmed highlights include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera, 200-megapixel periscope camera, ArcticMesh cooling and Audio by Bang & Olufsen. Details such as the price, battery capacity, charging speed, display, RAM, storage and complete camera setup are still awaited from Motorola.

ALSO READ: iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Debuts New 64GB Base Variant In India At Rs 17,499

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.