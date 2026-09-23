Iran Says South Pars Gas Field Recovers 50% of Damaged Production Capacity

Iran has restored around 50% of the production capacity damaged at the South Pars gas field, Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Zeraatkar said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official, state-affiliated Fars news agency.

Zeraatkar said all planned restoration work at the field would be completed before winter.

South Pars, located offshore in the Persian Gulf and shared with Qatar, is the world's largest natural gas field and supplies most of Iran's domestic gas consumption, accounting for up to 70% of national output.

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It plays a central role in the country's electricity generation and winter heating, given Iran's heavy reliance on gas as its primary fuel source.

The field first came under attack on 18 March, when Israeli airstrikes hit South Pars and the nearby Asaluyeh oil refinery complex, marking the first strike on Iran's upstream energy infrastructure since the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

That strike damaged roughly 12% of Iran's total gas production capacity, halted output at two refineries, and forced Iran to suspend gas supply to Iraq.

Satellite imagery analysis by Human Rights Watch found at least four sections of the field had sustained fire damage across multiple production lines.

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Israel struck the complex again on 6 April, hitting two petrochemical plants within South Pars in a second attack on the facility since the war began.

The initial strike had triggered retaliatory action by Iran against energy infrastructure elsewhere in the region, including Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, and had sent global oil and gas prices sharply higher.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry had condemned the strikes on the shared field, with spokesperson Majed al-Ansari calling attacks on facilities linked to South Pars "dangerous and irresponsible" amid the escalating regional tensions.

The extent of the damage and the pace of Iran's repair work have not been independently verified.

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