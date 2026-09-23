Movies, Concerts, Plays May Get Costlier In Mumbai As BMC Proposes Entertainment Tax Hike

Cinema tickets, concert passes and other entertainment events in Mumbai could become significantly more expensive if a proposed hike in local entertainment taxes gets the go-ahead. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed steep increases in the tax charged on cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres and other entertainment venues across the city, The Indian Express reported.

Under the proposal, the tax on tickets at air-conditioned cinema halls and multiplexes would jump from Rs 60 to Rs 400 per ticket, a nearly 570% increase. For non-AC cinema halls, the tax would rise from Rs 45 to Rs 200 per ticket, marking a 400% increase.

The proposed revision also covers performing arts and other entertainment programmes. The tax on plays, concerts and other performing arts events would double from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per ticket, while the tax on miscellaneous entertainment shows would rise from Rs 25 to Rs 75.

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The BMC has also proposed introducing a Rs 90-per-ticket tax for mini theatres and venues screening videos, which were not previously covered under this category.

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Marathi And Gujarati Content To Get Tax Waiver

As part of the proposed structure, the BMC has suggested a 100% tax waiver for cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres screening Marathi and Gujarati films, plays and concerts. The measure aims to support regional cinema and cultural activities.

However, the proposed changes will require approval from the state government's Urban Development Department before they take effect.

Existing Rates To Continue For Now

Mumbai's existing entertainment tax rates will remain unchanged for now, as the proposed revised structure is yet to be approved by the Urban Development Department and notified in the Official Gazette.

The civic administration has proposed retaining the 2014-15 rates through 2027-28 until the new rates are formally sanctioned. A BMC official told The Indian Express that the existing rates will continue until the approval process is completed.

At present, air-conditioned cinemas are charged Rs 60 per show, while non-AC cinemas pay Rs 45. Dramas and other entertainment programmes attract a tax of Rs 25 per show, while circuses and funfairs are charged Rs 50 per day.

The BMC has also proposed continuing the 6% concession available to taxpayers who pay their monthly theatre tax in advance by the fifth of the month. The concession, which has been in place since 1959, is proposed to continue through 2

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