Bihar Assault Case: Ayesha Khan Slams 'Moral Policing', Calls Jamui Incident 'Disgusting'

Actor Ayesha Khan has reacted strongly to the harassment of two minor students in Bihar's Jamui district. The incident came into focus after a video showing the two Class 10 students being surrounded and harassed by a group of men went viral on social media.

Ayesha Khan Speaks Out

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ayesha said she was disturbed by what happened. She questioned how people could stand around and record the incident instead of helping while the teenagers were allegedly being threatened and humiliated.

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In another post, she criticised those trying to explain the incident as a form of 'moral policing' to justify their actions. Ayesha questioned the idea of moral policing, asking who had given anyone the authority to target the teenagers.

Her remarks came after Jamui BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh's reported comment that moral policing could be carried out in a more 'decent' or'“elegant' manner, while calling the alleged treatment of the minors unacceptable.

Ayesha also criticised the discussion around the teenagers' behaviour and their decision to visit the location. She said the focus should be on the people accused of attacking and harassing them, rather than questioning the minors.

What Happened In Jamui?

The incident reportedly took place on September 19 after the two students left their coaching classes in Jamui town. The friends, who were travelling on a motorcycle, reportedly went to a location near Madwa hillock on the Jamui-Lakhisarai road to take photographs.

While returning at around 7 pm, they were allegedly stopped by a group of local youths. The group reportedly confronted them over “moral” concerns before the situation turned violent.

The boy was beaten while the girl was harassed. The incident was also recorded on a mobile phone. The teenagers were reportedly threatened that the video would be uploaded online if they complained.

The footage later surfaced online which led to widespread anger and calls for action against those involved.

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Police Action

Following the incident, Bihar Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Several people have been arrested, including main accused Nandan Yadav, who was shot in the leg by police while being apprehended. Three others were arrested earlier in the case.

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