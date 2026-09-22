Bihar Assault Case: Accused Nandan Yadav Shot In Encounter

Bihar Police have arrested the prime accused in the Jamui molestation case after a police encounter on Tuesday. Nandan Yadav sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the operation, while another absconding accused, Hareram Yadav, was also injured in the leg and taken into custody, IANS reported.

The arrests came days after disturbing videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, triggering public outrage. The incident took place on Saturday evening, September 19, along the Jamui-Lakhisarai road.

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A minor girl and her male friend were returning home from their coaching class on a scooter when a group of men forcibly intercepted them. When the frightened teenagers attempted to flee, the group chased them down, surrounded them, and subjected them to intense harassment and physical abuse.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned the incident on X, criticizing the mindset behind the attack. "A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away," Gandhi wrote, calling out patriarchal attitudes and questioning what gave the perpetrators the right to police a woman's body, movements, and choices.

The viral video captured the miscreants slapping the boy. Throughout the ordeal, the minor girl was seen repeatedly weeping and pleading with the attackers to let them go unharmed. The graphic nature of the footage sparked immediate calls for swift legal action and severe punishment for those involved.

Taking swift cognizance of the viral footage, Bihar Police registered a case under strict sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) alongside stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was immediately constituted to track down all members of the group.

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Following the encounter, senior officials confirmed that multiple suspects have been detained or arrested, and a comprehensive investigation into the assault and the circumstances surrounding the encounter remains actively underway.

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