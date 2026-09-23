Men's Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Full Schedule, Teams, When And Where To Watch

The Men's Twenty20 cricket tournament at the 20th Asian Games in Japan's Aichi Prefecture is set to get underway on Sept. 24 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Ten teams will compete for the Asian Games gold medal, with the final scheduled for Oct. 3

India will enter the Asian Games men's T20 competition as defending champions after winning gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. The team will be led by Shreyas Iyer, while Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack.

The squad has plenty of attacking options in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, while teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged 15, is among the notable selections. Vipraj Nigam was added to the squad after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out with a side strain, giving the Delhi Capitals spinner his first opportunity at international level. VVS Laxman will take charge of the coaching group, with Gautam Gambhir occupied by a separate bilateral series.

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The tournament will begin with two groups of three teams, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals alongside seeded teams India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

India will face the second-placed team from Group A in the second quarter-final, whereas Pakistan will face the second-placed team from Group B in the second quarter-final. Sri Lanka will face Group A winner whereas Bangladesh will face Group B winner.

Groups A and B: 3 teams each

Top two from each group qualify for quarter-finals

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka enter directly at quarter-final stage

Four quarter-final winners advance to semi-finals

Final: Oct. 3

Men's Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Teams

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Hong Kong

India

Japan

Malaysia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Men's Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sept. 24 Japan vs Afghanistan (1st Match, Group A) Nisshin 5:30 a.m. Sept. 24 Hong Kong vs Malaysia (2nd Match, Group B) Nisshin 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 Hong Kong vs Oman (3rd Match, Group B) Nisshin 5:30 a.m. Sept. 25 Afghanistan vs Nepal (4th Match, Group A) Nisshin 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 Japan vs Nepal (5th Match, Group A) Nisshin 5:30 a.m. Sept. 26 Malaysia vs Oman (6th Match, Group B) Nisshin 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 Pakistan vs TBA (1st Quarter-Final) Nisshin 5:30 a.m. Sept. 28 India vs TBA (2nd Quarter-Final) Nisshin 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 Sri Lanka vs TBA (3rd Quarter-Final) Nisshin 5:30 a.m. Sept. 29 Bangladesh vs TBA (4th Quarter-Final) Nisshin 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1 TBA vs TBA (1st Semi-Final) Nisshin 5:30 a.m. Oct. 1 TBA vs TBA (2nd Semi-Final) Nisshin 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3 TBA vs TBA (3rd Place Play-off) Nisshin 5:30 a.m. Oct. 3 TBA vs TBA (Final) Nisshin 10:30 a.m.

Men's Asian Games 2026 Cricket Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Men's Asian Games 2026 cricket will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Men's Asian Games 2026 Cricket Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the Men's Asian Games 2026 cricket matches on the Sony LIV app and website.

Men's Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Squads

Afghanistan : Darwish Rasooli (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Akram, Ismat Alam, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Hassan Eisakhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Karim Janat, Faisal Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Imran Mir, Arab Gul Momand, Farmanullah Safi, Khalid Taniwal, Najibullah Zadran

Bangladesh : Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammed Saifuddin*, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

*ruled out of the tournament, no replacement player names yet.

Hong Kong : Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Anas Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hafeez Khan, Hussain Rajab, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Nizakat Khan, Rana Nasrulla, Shahid Wasif, Shiv Mathur

India : Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur

Japan : Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore, Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake

Malaysia: Syed Aziz Mubarak, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Vijay Unni, Azri Azhar, Pavandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Akram, Aslam Khan Malik, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Rahim Khan, Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Aarif Sheikh

Nepal : Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Kumar Jha, Nandan Yadav, Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Kushal Malla

Oman : Sufyan Mehmood (c), Muzaffar Shiralkar, Mohammed Ali Al Balushi, Zubair Al Balushi, Shuaib Al Balushi, Nawed Al Balushi, Wasim Al Balushi, Ahmed Al Zadjali, Sameer Othman, Waheed Al Balushi, Faris Al Balushi, Mohammed Osman, Issa Rahim Al Balushi, Abdul Jalil, Qais Al Balushi

Pakistan : Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Sri Lanka : Sahan Arachchige (c), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Keshan de Livera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Hansaka, Dushan Hemantha, Sineth Jayawardena, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

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