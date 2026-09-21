Bihar Shocker! Couple Harassed, Woman Groped; Disturbing Video Surfaces Online

A disturbing video showing a young boy and girl being harassed by a group of men in Jamui, Bihar, surfaced on social media on Monday and triggered widespread outrage prompting users to tag Bihar police and demand action.

NDTV initially reported that Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajit Dayal said that police had contacted the girl and were analysing the video to identify the harassers. He said action would be taken once the suspects are identified. Three accused have since been arrested and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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The footage shows a group of people surrounding the two youngsters at night. One man is seen grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him away from the girl. The girl attempts to move away, but a masked man follows her and appears to grope her from behind. She can be heard screaming and resisting in the video.

The boy subsequently manages to break free and moves towards the girl. The pair then attempt to reach their two-wheeler but members of the group continue following them, NDTV reported.

According to the Superintendent, the couple in the video are minors. Police said that the incident took place at around 7pm on Saturday when the two students, who had reportedly gone for coaching, later visited the area to take photographs. Reports identify the location as being in the Jamui Sadar/Nagar police station area.

According to the Superintendent, the police identified the victims through the video, recorded their statements and received an application from them. An FIR was subsequently registered.

The incident has been strongly condemned by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NDTV reported.

"A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away. Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not "culture." It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Condemning the incident, Bihar minister Sunil Kumar said, "The local administration will take appropriate action on behalf of the government. I will talk to the SP of Jamui. Action should be taken against whoever is responsible. This incident is certainly condemnable, but it is not right to project that such a situation is happening in the entire Bihar on the basis of one incident. It is not right to say Bihar is a jungleraj. The police will arrest whoever is guilty in the incident."

According to news agency IANS, the teenagers study at a private school in Jamui town. They had gone out on a scooter after attending coaching classes on Saturday evening.

The two were travelling along the Jamui-Lakhisarai road when they were intercepted by a group of people. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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