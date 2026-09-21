From Rs 84 To Rs 2,245: This Defence PSU Stock Delivered Multibagger 2,572% Returns In Six Years

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has delivered multibagger 2,572.6% return in the past six years, turning the defence shipbuilder into one of the standout wealth creators among listed public-sector companies.

Suppose you had invested Rs 1 lakh back in 2020 for buying Mazagon shares at Rs 84 apiece; today, that investment would have become Rs 26.7 lakh.

But the stock's journey has not been a straight climb. At Rs 2,245 on Sept. 18, 2026, the stock was down around 24.3% over the past year, and this makes the stock more interesting, as despite this decline, the shipbuilding stock turns out to be a multibagger.

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The bigger question, therefore, is what changed in the business during this period.

Earnings Have Scaled Sharply

Mazagon Dock's consolidated profit has risen from Rs 513.86 crore in FY21 to Rs 2,578.36 crore in FY26. The latter included the contribution of Goa Shipyard and Colombo Dockyard, with MDL itself accounting for Rs 2,430.31 crore of the consolidated profit.

The company's financial profile has strengthened alongside the growth. FY26 revenue from operations on a consolidated basis was Rs 13,006 crore, up from Rs 4,047.8 crore in FY21.

This earnings expansion has been supported by execution across large naval programmes rather than a single contract.

Mazagon Dock completed all four Project 15B destroyers ahead of their contractual timelines. It also delivered the four Project 17A stealth frigates between December 2024 and April 2026.

That execution matters because shipbuilding revenues are recognised as projects progress through different construction and delivery milestones.

Order Book Is Still The Core Earnings Driver

The company had an outstanding order book of Rs 20,535 crore as of March 31, 2026, spanning defence warships, submarines, Coast Guard vessels, offshore EPC and commercial vessels. The order book was about 1.6 times annual revenue for the fiscal.

By June 30, 2026, the balance order book stood at Rs 18,218 crore, reflecting the execution of projects during the quarter. The portfolio includes Project 17A frigates, Project 15B destroyers, Kalvari-class submarines, Coast Guard vessels and offshore projects.

The business is also moving into areas beyond its traditional naval programmes. Mazagon Dock also won export orders worth Rs 715 crore for six 7,500 DWT hybrid-powered vessels for Denmark's Navi Merchants, with an option for four more during FY25. It has also secured a $39 million contract from Shipping Corporation of India for the country's first methanol dual-fuel diesel-electric platform supply vessel.

The company's acquisition of a 51% stake in Colombo Dockyard has added an international dimension, while its agreement with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries covers potential collaboration on Landing Platform Docks.

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Latest Order Adds To The Diversification Story

Mazagon Dock's latest Rs 117.99 crore order came from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd., adding to the overall order book further. The contract covers the supply, installation and commissioning of an AI-based Comprehensive Infrasecure Project for five substations, with execution scheduled over 24 months.

For a company whose multibagger run has been closely linked to defence shipbuilding, the larger story is now about whether strong execution can be sustained while new commercial, export, offshore and engineering opportunities gradually broaden the business.

While the shipbuilder has already witnessed a multibagger run, the next phase of the story will depend on earnings growth, order execution, and most importantly, how effectively Mazagon Dock converts its expanding capabilities into new revenue streams.

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