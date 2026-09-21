The Odyssey Crosses $1.7 Billion, Takes Down Inside Out 2 At Global Box Office

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has continued its strong run at the global box office, crossing the $1.7 billion mark and moving ahead of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 on the worldwide charts.

The mythological epic has earned $1.72 billion globally since its release on July 17, 2026, according to Box Office Mojo. Of the total, $609.8 million has come from the domestic market, accounting for 35.4% of its worldwide collection. International markets have contributed $1.11 billion, or 64.6% of the total.

With the latest milestone, The Odyssey has surpassed Inside Out 2, which had collected around $1.46 billion worldwide.

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The Disney-Pixar sequel had been the highest-grossing Hollywood animated film of all time, although China's Ne Zha 2 remains ahead of it on the overall worldwide animated box-office chart.

The Odyssey's Box Office Run

Nolan's film has maintained a strong pace since its theatrical release. The Odyssey crossed $1 billion worldwide within three weeks, becoming the director's first billion-dollar film since The Dark Knight Rises in 2012 and only the second film of his career to reach that milestone.

The film's international performance has played a major role in its continued growth. Its China release in mid-August added to its overseas run, while demand for premium large-format screenings, including IMAX, has also supported its box-office performance.

Matt Damon Leads Christopher Nolan's Epic

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, in Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

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The film features an ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

The film's performance has also given several of its leading actors new career box-office milestones. Its current worldwide haul has made The Odyssey the highest-grossing film of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson's respective careers.

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