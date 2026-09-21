Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Deals, Discounts Teased As Sale To Start On October 8

Amazon has announced the date for its annual Great Indian Festival sale in India. The festive shopping event is set to begin ahead of the Diwali season, with the e-commerce platform teasing discounts and offers across several product categories.

The upcoming sale is expected to see deals on smartphones, electronics, televisions, fashion, beauty products, home appliances, kitchen products and everyday essentials. Amazon has also announced additional savings through bank offers and other promotional schemes.



Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale Date



The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 will begin on October 8 in India. The company has not announced an end date for the sale yet. Amazon has also not officially confirmed a separate early-access date for Prime members in its latest announcement. Customers should therefore wait for the company to announce further details regarding Prime Early Access. The sale will begin one day before Flipkart's Big Billion Days event, which is scheduled to start on October 9.



Bank Offers

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Amazon has confirmed an instant 10 percent discount for customers using eligible SBI Credit and Debit Cards during the Great Indian Festival. The offer also applies to eligible EMI transactions. Prime members will also get up to an additional 10 percent discount on select offers during the sale. The exact products and conditions for these additional savings will vary depending on the offer. Customers will also be able to make use of No Cost EMI and exchange offers across various categories, subject to the applicable product and bank terms.



Deals And Discounts



Amazon will also run several dedicated deal categories during the Great Indian Festival, including Blockbuster Deals, Top 100 Deals, Mega Deals and 8 PM Deals. Customers can also get additional savings through offers such as Buy More Save More, Exchange Mela, Sample Mania and Amazon Combos. Amazon has not yet revealed the specific products or discounts under these offers.



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Smartphones And Electronics



Smartphones and electronics are expected to be among the key categories during the festive sale. Amazon has said that customers can expect offers and new launches from major brands across smartphones, electronics and televisions. However, Amazon has not yet revealed the complete list of smartphone and electronics deals for the October sale.



Other Benefits



Alongside shopping discounts, Amazon is also highlighting new shopping features and festive benefits for Prime members. The company is bringing AI-powered tools that can help customers compare products, check price histories and get recommendations while shopping.



The Great Indian Festival will begin on October 8, giving shoppers access to festive offers across a wide range of categories. While Amazon has already confirmed the major bank and Prime related benefits, individual product prices and discounts are yet to be revealed. More deals are expected to be announced as the sale gets closer, particularly across smartphones, laptops, televisions and other electronics.



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