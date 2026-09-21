10 Best Ultraportable Laptops In 2026 For Work, Travel And More

A laptop can have all the power you need, but if it is too heavy to carry around, it can quickly become a hassle. For students, office-goers and frequent travellers, a lightweight laptop can make everyday use much easier without giving up essential performance.

Ultraportable laptops are built with this balance in mind. They are typically thinner and lighter than regular laptops while offering enough power for work, entertainment and, in some cases, more demanding tasks.

Here are 10 ultraportable laptops worth considering for different needs and budgets.



Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M5



The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip is a compact option for people who want a laptop for everyday work. It weighs around 1.23kg and comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. Apple claims up to 18 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The laptop also comes with 16GB of unified memory as standard, along with MagSafe charging and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. It is suited to students, professionals and users who mainly need a laptop for browsing, documents, video calls and light creative work.



Apple MacBook Neo



The MacBook Neo is positioned as a more affordable option in Apple's laptop lineup. It has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and weighs around 1.23kg. It is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip and offers up to 16 hours of battery life, according to the company. The laptop is mainly aimed at students and everyday users who need a machine for online classes, browsing, documents and basic productivity.



Dell XPS 13



The Dell XPS 13 is a compact Windows laptop for users who want portability without moving to a larger screen size. It features a 13-inch display, with configurations offering a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The laptop is available with Intel processors and can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Its compact design makes it particularly useful for people who regularly carry their laptop between home, office and other locations.



ASUS Zenbook A14



The ASUS Zenbook A14 is focused on keeping weight down. Some configurations weigh less than 1kg, while ASUS claims up to 33 hours of battery life. It comes with a 14-inch OLED display and Snapdragon processors. The combination of a lightweight body and long battery life makes it suitable for students, office workers and frequent travellers.



ASUS ExpertBook Ultra



The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is designed with business users in mind. It weighs at around 0.99kg and comes with a 14-inch OLED touchscreen. ASUS claims up to 26 hours of battery life, depending on the configuration. The laptop also includes Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity. Its lightweight design makes it suitable for professionals who frequently travel for work.



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Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14



The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 is another lightweight option aimed at business users. The laptop weighs at around 977 grams. Lenovo offers configurations with up to 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage. A 14-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is also available. The laptop is designed for professionals who need a portable machine for office work and travel.



HP OmniBook 5 14



The HP OmniBook 5 14 is aimed at users looking for a balance between portability and everyday performance. The Snapdragon version weighs around 1.35kg and comes with a 14-inch 2K OLED display. It can be configured with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop is suitable for students and professionals who mainly use their computer for work, studies, browsing and entertainment.



HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14



The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is aimed at users who want a laptop that can also be used as a tablet. Its 360-degree hinge allows the screen to be folded back into different positions. It weighs around 1.35kg and features a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen. The laptop can be configured with Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage.



Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 14



The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 14 combines a lightweight body with a high-resolution AMOLED display. It weighs around 1.23kg and features a 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a 2880x1800 resolution. The laptop comes with Intel Core Ultra processors and supports Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4. It is particularly suited to users who want a good display without carrying a heavy laptop.



Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.8-inch



The 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop is another compact Windows option. It weighs around 1.34kg and features a touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Microsoft claims up to 20 hours of battery life for the 13.8-inch model. It comes with two USB-C/USB4 ports, one USB-A port and a headphone jack.



A laptop that is easy to carry can make a big difference for people who travel or work from different locations. Ultraportable models are designed to offer a lighter body while still handling everyday tasks. Some focus on battery life, while others offer better displays or more powerful processors.



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