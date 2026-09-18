iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Delivery In 10 Minutes: Apple Model Now Available On Blinkit In All Colours

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have officially gone on sale in India, with Apple's latest Pro models now available through quick-commerce platforms including Blinkit.

The iPhone 18 Pro is listed on Blinkit in all four colour options, while both Pro models are available across multiple storage configurations, including 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. However, the availability of specific colours, storage variants and delivery slots may vary depending on the buyer's location and local inventory.

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The devices went on sale in India on September 18, 2026, with quick-commerce platforms like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart offering doorstep delivery in select cities. Depending on location and inventory, customers can receive their new iPhones within minutes, with reported delivery times of around 10 to 15 minutes.

Blinkit is offering the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. The platform has partnered with Apple Authorised Resellers, including Unicorn and Imagine, to fulfil orders and deliver the devices directly to customers.

Customers purchasing the devices through quick-commerce platforms can also access select payment offers. These include instant cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on eligible bank credit cards, including cards from ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank. No-cost EMI options are also available at checkout, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

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The quick-commerce rollout comes as Apple's latest iPhones attract strong interest across major Indian cities, where customers have been seen queuing outside Apple Stores for the launch. With Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart offering doorstep delivery, buyers in eligible locations can now skip the physical-store queue and order the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max from their smartphones.

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