Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 29: Malayalam Film Continues Impressive Fifth-Week Run

Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues its impressive run at the box office, entering its fifth week in theatres on Friday. The film collected Rs 16.75 crore in its fourth week, taking its total India net collection to over Rs 152 crore.

Day 29 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has collected a net of Rs 3 lakh in India on Day 29 across 150 shows, so far. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 152.23 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 177.75 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Day 29 collections are yet to be reported.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film has grossed approximately Rs 313.92 crore worldwide by Day 28, its Day 29 collection is yet to be reported. The film was running across 150 shows on its 29th day and recorded an overall occupancy of 11%, so far.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Run So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6, and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7. The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 52.30 crore.

ALSO READ: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 27: Nivin Pauly Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13. The film's week two collection stood at Rs 49.85 crores, with Day 14 collection being Rs 4.05 crore.

In Week 3, the film collected Rs 6.15 crore on Day 15, Rs 7 crore on Day 16 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 17. It then earned Rs 3.70 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.15 crore on Day 19, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 20 and Rs 2.30 crore on Day 21, taking the third-week total to Rs 33.30 crore.

The fourth week began with Rs 2.50 crore on Day 22, followed by Rs 3.85 crore on Day 23 and Rs 4.60 crore on Day 24. The film then collected Rs 2.10 crore on Day 25, Rs 1.40 crore on Day 26 and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 27. On Day 28, the film collected Rs 1.05 crore, taking the fourth week total to Rs 16.75 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story revolves around Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. A wedding in her neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin. The film explores themes of love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. The Malayalam romantic comedy was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

ALSO READ: Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 8: Film Maintains Momentum After Strong First Week

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.