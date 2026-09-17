Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 27: Nivin Pauly Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has reached another box-office milestone as it continues its fourth-week run. The Malayalam romantic comedy-drama officially crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark in India, even as its Day 27 collection declined by 10.7% from the previous day.

Day 27 Box Office Collection

On Day 27, the Nivin Pauly starrer collected Rs 1.25 crore net in India, taking its India net total to Rs 151.15 crore. Its India gross collection has now reached Rs 176.50 crore.

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The film added another Rs 40 lakh from overseas markets on Day 27. This takes its overseas gross collection to Rs 135.90 crore, while its worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 312.40 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 1.15 crore in India. The Telugu version collected Rs 5 lakh, while the Tamil version also contributed Rs 5 lakh on Day 27.

Day-Wise Performance

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It then earned Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.90 crore on Day 5, Rs 7.90 crore on Day 6 and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 52.30 crore.

The film remained strong in its second week, collecting Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. Collections then stood at Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 14. Week 2 ended at Rs 49.85 crore.

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In Week 3, the film collected Rs 6.15 crore on Day 15, Rs 7 crore on Day 16 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 17. It then earned Rs 3.70 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.15 crore on Day 19, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 20 and Rs 2.30 crore on Day 21, taking the third-week total to Rs 33.30 crore.

The fourth week began with Rs 2.50 crore on Day 22, followed by Rs 3.85 crore on Day 23 and Rs 4.60 crore on Day 24. The film then collected Rs 2.10 crore on Day 25, Rs 1.40 crore on Day 26 and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 27. Its fourth-week collection so far stands at Rs 15.70 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a romantic comedy-drama starring Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan, Shyam Mohan and Srindaa.

The film was released in Malayalam on August 21, while its Tamil and Telugu versions arrived on September 4.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 52.30 crore

Week 2: Rs 49.85 crore

Week 3: Rs 33.30 crore

Week 4: Rs 15.70 crore so far

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