Pakistan vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Games Quarter Final?

Pakistan will take on Thailand in the quarter-final of the women's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The Pakistan vs Thailand match will be the second quarter-final of the women's Asian Games cricket competition. The women's cricket competition at the Asian Games is being played in the T20 format, with the knockout stage featuring four quarter-finals.

Pakistan and Thailand will meet for a place in the semi-finals. The Pakistan women's team lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets in the semi-final of the recently concluded Asia Cup.

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The Asian Games 2026 women's cricket tournament will be played from Sept. 17 to 22 at Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Date And Time

The Pakistan vs Thailand Women's Asian Games 2026 quarter-final match will be played from 10:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

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Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Venue

The Pakistan vs Thailand Women's Asian Games 2026 quarter-final match will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Squads

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (Captain), Thipatcha Putthawong (Vice-Captain), Nannaphat Chaihan, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thanrada Seesawan, Pattamawadee Suriya.

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Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Live Telecast

The Pakistan vs Thailand Women's Asian Games 2026 quarter-final match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

Pakistan vs Thailand Women: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs Thailand Women's Asian Games 2026 quarter-final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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