Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

IPO Listing Live: Rentomojo, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering, Manipal Payment Among Six Issues To Debut On BSE, NSE Today

Six IPOs, including Rentomojo, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering and Manipal Payment, are set to list on BSE and NSE today. Follow live updates on listing prices and early trading action.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
IPO Listing Live: Rentomojo, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering, Manipal Payment Among Six Issues To Debut On BSE, NSE Today
IPO listing live updates
6 minutes ago

IPO Listing Live: Rentomojo, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering and Manipal Payment are among six IPOs listing on BSE and NSE today. Track IPO listing prices, listing gains or losses, issue price, GMP trends and live stock market updates as the newly listed shares begin trading.

Sep 17, 2026 08:32 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

IPO Listing Live: Grey Market Trends For Rentomojo Shares

  • Rentomojo IPO GMP: Rs 86
  • GMP updated: Sep 17, 2026, 7:57 AM
  • IPO price band: Rs 404
  • Estimated listing price: Rs 490
  • Expected gain: 21.29%

    • (Source: Investorgain.com) 

Sep 17, 2026 08:28 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Intro

Good morning to all the primary market nuts, I am back once again to give you key live updates regarding fresh listings, grey market trends and more.

Today, we shall be keeping a track of the much awaited NSE IPO as well, once the subscription window opens. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stocks To Buy Or Sell Today: Three Top Picks By Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities

Stocks To Buy Or Sell Today: Three Top Picks By Jay Thakkar of ICICI Securities

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com