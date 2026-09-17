IPO Listing Live: Rentomojo, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering, Manipal Payment Among Six Issues To Debut On BSE, NSE Today
Six IPOs, including Rentomojo, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering and Manipal Payment, are set to list on BSE and NSE today. Follow live updates on listing prices and early trading action.
IPO Listing Live: Rentomojo, LCC Projects, Karamtara Engineering and Manipal Payment are among six IPOs listing on BSE and NSE today. Track IPO listing prices, listing gains or losses, issue price, GMP trends and live stock market updates as the newly listed shares begin trading.
IPO Listing Live: Grey Market Trends For Rentomojo Shares
- Rentomojo IPO GMP: Rs 86
- GMP updated: Sep 17, 2026, 7:57 AM
- IPO price band: Rs 404
- Estimated listing price: Rs 490
- Expected gain: 21.29%
(Source: Investorgain.com)
Intro
Good morning to all the primary market nuts, I am back once again to give you key live updates regarding fresh listings, grey market trends and more.
Today, we shall be keeping a track of the much awaited NSE IPO as well, once the subscription window opens.
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