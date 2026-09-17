Turtlemint Bags 'Buy' Rating As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price, Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd. with a Buy rating and has set a target price of Rs 180, implying a potential upside of 41% from reports current market price of Rs 128.

Turtlemint currently trades at 17 times Sep'28E EV/Ebitda, which appears attractive given the earnings compounding ahead, adds the brokerage.

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The brokerage also highlighted that Turtlemint enters its next phase of growth with a scaled distribution franchise, a large digital partner ecosystem and an increasingly diversified revenue model across advisor-led, embedded insurance and direct digital channels.

With ~690,000+ digital partners and ~46 insurer partners, the company has built a meaningful distribution franchise in an underpenetrated insurance market.

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Motilal Oswal believes the company's growth opportunity is increasingly shifting from network creation to network monetisation, supported by rising active-partner conversion, higher advisor productivity, and cross-selling. Active transacting digital partners have increased to ~84,000 in FY26 from ~63,000 in FY25 and ~50,000 in FY24, while mature advisor cohorts have demonstrated significant improvement in earnings.

The brokerage expects Turtlemint to transition from a scale-building phase to a monetisation-led growth phase, supported by its large advisor franchise, growing renewal pool, embedded insurance opportunity, and improving profitability.

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