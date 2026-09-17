Manipal Payment Shares List 2% Below Issue Price On NSE And BSE

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd. made a weak debut on the stock market on Thursday, listing at a discount of over 2% to its IPO price. The stock opened at Rs 330 on the NSE which is a 2.65% fall from the IPO price of Rs 339. On the BSE, it began trading at Rs 332 per share which marks a 2.06% discount.

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd. opened for public subscription on Wednesday, September 9. The company had fixed the price band of Rs 322-339 per equity share for its Rs 805-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO closed on September 11.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.43 crore equity shares worth Rs 485 crore by promoter Manipal Technologies. At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size stands at around Rs 805 crore, while the post-issue implied market capitalisation will be around Rs 7,858 crore.

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Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions raised Rs 362.25 crore from anchor investors. The company has allotted 1.07 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 339 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band, according to a circular uploaded on stock exchanges.

The anchor allocation comprised 36 investors, including mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign portfolio investors. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Abakkus Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, Sageone-Flagship Growth Fund, Sanshi Fund-I Investment Account and Alchemy Emerging Markets Fund were among the investors.

The company had filed its draft IPO papers with Sebi in June 2025 through the confidential pre-filing route, which allows companies to keep IPO details undisclosed until a later stage. Later, it received Sebi approval in December 2025. Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Financials

Manipal Payment plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to purchase and install new and second-hand equipment across its facilities in Manipal, Chennai, Navi Mumbai and Chhattisgarh RTO.

About The Company

Manipal Payment provides payment, identification, secure solutions and smart tagging and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to banks, fintechs, non-banking finance companies and governments across domestic and international markets.

Its payment solutions include payment cards, cheque solutions, near-field communication (NFC) and quick-response (QR) codes, payment-enabled wearables and digital automation solutions.

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