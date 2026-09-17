Stock Market Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Start For D-Street Post US Fed Rate Hike
Stock Market News Today Live: The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile after Kevin Warsh-led US Federal Reserve delivered its first interest rate hike in three years on Wednesday. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a weak start for Sensex and Nifty 50.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile after Kevin Warsh led US Federal Reserve delivered its first interest rate hike in three years.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a weak start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,219 level, a discount of nearly 53 points from the Nifty futures' previous close. Indian equities are likely to open on a flat note, with GIFT Nifty trading near 23,217. While a pullback in Brent crude to around $104.7 per barrel from its recent high offers some marginal relief, the Federal Reserve's rate hike and indication of further tightening could keep markets volatile and limit any immediate recovery, according to Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.
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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: How Will US Fed Rate Hike Impact Indian Stock Market Today?
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Indian equities are likely to open on a flat note, with GIFT Nifty trading near 23,217. While a pullback in Brent crude to around $104.7 per barrel from its recent high offers some marginal relief, the Federal Reserve's rate hike and indication of further tightening could keep markets volatile and limit any immediate recovery.
For India, higher US interest rates could strengthen the dollar, pressure the rupee and weigh on foreign investment flows into emerging markets. The latest domestic inflation data, released earlier this week, showed consumer price inflation rising to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, adding to concerns over the inflation outlook and the RBI's policy stance.
ALSO READ: US Fed Lifts Interest Rates After Three Years: How Will It Impact Indian Stock Market Today?
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Gift Nifty indicates gap down opening for Sensex, Nifty
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a weak start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,219 level, a discount of nearly 53 points from the Nifty futures' previous close. The benchmark Federal Fund rates were raised by 25 basis points to 3.75% – 4%. Fresh quarterly projections indicate further tightening is on the table, with 16 officials projecting at least one more rate hike in 2026.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:
-Asian Markets
-Wall Street
-US Fed Rate Hike
-Trump Tariffs
-Crude Oil Prices
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Brent Crude Oil Falls Below $105
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Brent crude extended its decline on Thursday, slipping below $105 a barrel as signs of easing supply disruptions in the Middle East reduced some of the risk premium built into oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude also weakened, trading near $101 a barrel, after both benchmarks fell sharply in the previous session.
The latest move followed reports that Saudi Arabia is working to restore around half the capacity of its damaged East-West pipeline within days, with full operations targeted in about six weeks. The pipeline, which runs across Saudi Arabia to its Red Sea coast, is particularly important because it offers an alternative route for exports that avoids the Strait of Hormuz.
ALSO READ: Oil Prices On Sept. 17: Brent Crude Falls Below $105 As Saudi Moves To Restore Key Pipeline
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian Markets Extend Gains Post Fed Rate Hike
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian markets extended their gains on Thursday, with major regional indices in positive territory as even after the US Fed hiked key lending rates. The indices rose as crude oil prices eased after the United States assured that the Saudi pipeline which was struck by drones from Iraq will restart operations soon.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.45% 64,278.31, while Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.34% to 8,725.10, and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% to 6,752.47. The gains across Asian markets follow Wall Street's hefty losses, post the FOMC's decision to raise key lending rates by 0.25% for the first time since 2023 to curb inflation.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West.
From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.
The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile after Kevin Warsh led US Federal Reserve delivered its first interest rate hike in three years.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.
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