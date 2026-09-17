Stock Market Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Muted Start For D-Street Post US Fed Rate Hike

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. The Indian stock market is likely to remain volatile after Kevin Warsh led US Federal Reserve delivered its first interest rate hike in three years.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a weak start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,219 level, a discount of nearly 53 points from the Nifty futures' previous close. Indian equities are likely to open on a flat note, with GIFT Nifty trading near 23,217. While a pullback in Brent crude to around $104.7 per barrel from its recent high offers some marginal relief, the Federal Reserve's rate hike and indication of further tightening could keep markets volatile and limit any immediate recovery, according to Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

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Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.