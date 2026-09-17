Steamhouse India IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Gain Based On Latest GMP

Steamhouse India IPO is set to list on the NSE and BSE today, September 17. The latest grey market premium (GMP) will indicate the likely listing price and potential listing gain over the IPO issue price of Rs 81.

Steamhouse India IPO Listing: Latest GMP

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 13.5, Steamhouse India shares are estimated to list at Rs 81, implying a 16.67% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 81. However, the actual listing price may differ from the grey market indication.

Note: The grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price of the shares.

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Steamhouse India IPO Allotment Status

The allotment for Steamhouse India IPO was finalised on Sept. 15, 2026. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Kfin Technologies, or the stock exchanges.

Steamhouse India IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 30.49 times on the final day of bidding. The bidding across investor categories is as follows:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 43.91 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 44.30 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 16.90 times

Steamhouse IPO Details

The Steamhouse IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 4.36 crore equity shares worth Rs 353 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 75.31 lakh equity shares worth Rs 61 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 414 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 77–Rs 81 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 185 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,985 at the upper end of the price band.

Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Steamhouse IPO Listing Date

Shares of Steamhouse India will list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 17, 2026.

Steamhouse IPO: How The Company Will Use The Funds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 180 crore).

Funding capital expenditure requirements for augmenting infrastructure development towards capacity expansion at its Ankleshwar and Panoli facilities (Rs 75.96 crore).

Funding capital expenditure in relation to setting up a new manufacturing facility for steam generation in Dahej GIDC (Rs 38.17 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Steamhouse Business

Incorporated in 2015, Steamhouse India, headquartered in Surat, operates in the industrial utilities space, supplying steam and gases to manufacturing units. The company produces steam and distributes it through a dedicated pipeline network extending more than 45 km across major industrial clusters in Gujarat. Its nitrogen supply and steam distribution services cater to industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles and polymers.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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