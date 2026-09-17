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'Strengthens My Resolve To Serve': PM Modi Thanks People For Blessings On 76th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude after receiving the Ashirwad Ka Diya on his 76th birthday, reaffirming his dedication to serving India.

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'Strengthens My Resolve To Serve': PM Modi Thanks People For Blessings On 76th Birthday
PM Modi Expresses Gratitude After Receiving Ashirwad Ka Diya
Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a heartfelt message after receiving the "Ashirwad Ka Diya", saying the gesture had deeply touched him and reinforced his commitment to serving the nation. Modi turned 76 on Thursday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter),  Modi wrote, "Some gestures remain very special! #AshirwadKaDiya is one such expression of affection that has deeply touched me. Every blessing strengthens my resolve to serve our beloved Bharat with even greater devotion." [sic]

What Is Aashirwad Ka Diya

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday appealed to people to light an 'Aashirwad ka Diya' at their homes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and pray for his long life and good health.

The BJP has announced a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17 to mark Modi's 25 years in public life, with a series of programmes focusing on public participation, welfare outreach and youth engagement. The party is observing Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas', with the 'Aashirwad ka Diya' programme and blood donation camps planned across the country.

Nabin said Modi, after taking over the leadership of the country, faced "very difficult circumstances" and formulated new policies, launched new programmes and introduced several schemes that brought about changes in the lives of ordinary people.

Nabin said these changes have brought confidence into the lives of ordinary people and strengthened their faith in the country's development trajectory. He said the country must together fulfil the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' that Modi has given for 2047.

ALSO READ: Annapurna Yojana: Rs 3,000 Per Beneficiary Payout Coincides With PM Modi's Birthday. Check Who's Eligible?

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