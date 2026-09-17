Annapurna Yojana: Rs 3,000 Per Beneficiary Payout Coincides With PM Modi's Birthday. Check Who's Eligible?

The Rs 3,000 monthly benefit under the Annapurna Yojana is expected to be credited to the bank accounts of eligible women on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

According to a report by Bengali daily Pratidin, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said around 1.58 crore women are expected to receive the benefit this month. This is nearly 10 lakh more beneficiaries than in August.

The number of beneficiaries under the scheme has increased significantly in recent months. In June, around 28 lakh women received the benefit. The figure rose sharply to 1.19 crore in July and increased further in August.

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With nearly 10 lakh more beneficiaries expected to be added in September, the total number of women receiving the Rs 3,000 monthly payout is expected to reach 1.58 crore.

Annapurna Yojana Eligibility: Who Can Receive Rs 3,000?

The state government announced revised eligibility criteria for the scheme in August. Under the updated rules, women earning more than Rs 10,000 per month or belonging to families with an annual income exceeding Rs 12 lakh will not be eligible.

However, women receiving certain government benefits, including disability allowance and PM-Kisan assistance, can continue to receive Annapurna benefits if they meet the other eligibility conditions.

For rural women, having a house with more than three rooms or owning more than 50 decimals of land will not, by itself, make them ineligible for the scheme.

"Last month, questions were raised about many eligible women not receiving the money. Now, women in rural areas having more than three rooms will also get the benefit. This will increase the number of rural women covered under the scheme," Adhikari said.

Women receiving other government allowances of less than Rs 3,000 will also be entitled to the difference under the Annapurna scheme.

The government had said that applications were being verified and scrutinised before payments were transferred directly to eligible beneficiaries' bank accounts.

"Eligible women between 25 and 60 years of age will receive the money. There is no reason to worry about this. The Finance department will transfer the money district-wise. Those whose verification has been completed will receive the money in their accounts in the second week of every month," Adhikari said.

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The Annapurna Yojana was promised in the BJP's election manifesto for women aged 25 to 60 and was subsequently implemented after the party came to power in West Bengal.

Adhikari has said payments will be made on a priority basis to women who fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria.

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