Trump Puts India On Major Drug Transit List, But Praises PM Modi's Crackdown On Opium

The Trump administration has included India in its list of major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing countries for fiscal year 2027, while separately praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to tackle illicit opium cultivation.

In a presidential determination submitted to Congress on September 15, the US identified 23 countries, including India, China and Pakistan, as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries.

The US State Department clarified that inclusion on the list does not necessarily reflect a country's current counter-narcotics efforts or its level of cooperation with Washington. Countries can be included based on geographic, commercial and economic factors that facilitate the transit or production of drugs or precursor chemicals, even when governments are taking significant enforcement measures.

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The determination specifically welcomed Modi and the Indian government's efforts to address illicit opium poppy cultivation and strengthen supply-chain integrity.

"I welcome Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India's efforts to address illicit opium poppy cultivation and bolster supply chain integrity," Trump said in the determination. He also said he looked forward to continued cooperation with India through the US-India Drug Policy Framework.

India's inclusion is distinct from the separate failed demonstrably designation. The US applied that designation to Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma and Colombia, saying they had failed over the previous 12 months to make substantial efforts to meet their international counternarcotics obligations.

The US determination also singled out China over precursor chemicals used in the illicit production of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs. Washington said Beijing needed to take stronger action, including by scheduling additional chemical precursors sought by the US.

Pakistan was also included in the 23-country list but, like India and China, was not designated as having failed demonstrably on counternarcotics commitments.

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The FY2027 list also includes Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

The US determination therefore places India on its annual major drug transit or production list while simultaneously acknowledging New Delhi's ongoing efforts to curb illicit opium cultivation and strengthen cooperation with Washington on drug policy.

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