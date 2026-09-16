Global Chip Giants Commit To R&D, Talent Expansion At PM Modi's Semiconductor Roundtable: Sources

Global semiconductor companies have committed to expanding research and development and strengthening talent development in India following a roundtable with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, sources said.

The companies also indicated preparations for new projects under the government's proposed Semicon 2.0 programme, signalling continued industry interest in India's push to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, the sources said.

Chief executives and senior representatives of the participating chip companies committed to pursuing R&D activities in India and expanding the country's semiconductor talent pool, according to the sources.

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The high-level roundtable brought together executives from across the semiconductor value chain, including chip designers, equipment makers, manufacturers and technology companies. Participants included Micron, Infineon, Applied Materials, ASML, AMD, Intel, Tata Electronics, Foxconn, NXP and Lam Research.

Other participants included Rapidus, Tokyo Electron, Fujifilm, CG Power, IBM Research, Advantest and Merck, highlighting the breadth of companies involved in India's semiconductor ambitions.

Modi's meeting with global chipmakers comes a day ahead of the fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026, which begins on September 17 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the three-day event on Thursday.

The government is targeting a $200 billion semiconductor market opportunity by 2030. India's semiconductor requirement is projected to rise from around $100 billion currently to $200 billion, according to information released ahead of the event.

The government is seeking to attract investments across semiconductor fabrication, assembly and packaging, equipment manufacturing, chip design and other segments of the supply chain as it works to expand domestic capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

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India currently imports nearly 90% of its semiconductor requirements, with annual imports estimated at around $30 billion, according to information released ahead of SEMICON India 2026.

The semiconductor event, being held from September 17-19 under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem", is expected to bring together companies from across the semiconductor and electronics value chain.

According to the India Semiconductor Mission, SEMICON India 2026 is expected to see participation from more than 300 Indian companies and over 100 international companies.

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