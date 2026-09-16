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Apple Eyes Return To Server Market, Mulls Use Of Nvidia's NVLink Tech; Shares Climb

Apple is weighing Nvidia's NVLink Fusion for an AI inference server using its own chips, The Information reported.

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Apple Eyes Return To Server Market, Mulls Use Of Nvidia's NVLink Tech; Shares Climb
Apple may return to the server market with Nvidia's NVLink technology
(Photo: Unsplash)

Apple Inc. is considering using Nvidia Corp.'s NVLink Fusion networking technology in a planned AI inference server powered by its own chips, potentially marking the iPhone maker's return to the dedicated server market, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple shares rose 1.08% to $334.93 in premarket trading after reversing earlier losses

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

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Apple Eyes Return To Server Market, Mulls Use Of Nvidia's NVLink Tech; Shares Climb

Apple Eyes Return To Server Market, Mulls Use Of Nvidia's NVLink Tech; Shares Climb

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