Apple Eyes Return To Server Market, Mulls Use Of Nvidia's NVLink Tech; Shares Climb

Apple Inc. is considering using Nvidia Corp.'s NVLink Fusion networking technology in a planned AI inference server powered by its own chips, potentially marking the iPhone maker's return to the dedicated server market, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple shares rose 1.08% to $334.93 in premarket trading after reversing earlier losses

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