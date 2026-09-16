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US Stock Market Today: Dow, Nasdaq In Green As Value-Buying Offset Fed Hike Jitters

Dow Jones Industrial Average remained majorly unchanged at 52,055 points, S&P 500 gained 0.23%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.47%.

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US Stock Market Today: Dow, Nasdaq In Green As Value-Buying Offset Fed Hike Jitters
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US stocks majorly jumped on Wednesday, September 16 as traders wait for the Federal Reserve to announce a possible interest-rate hike amid inflation concerns.

At 9:31 a.m. EDT, Dow Jones Industrial Average remained majorly unchanged at 52,055 points, S&P 500 gained 17 points or 0.23% to 7,603.05, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed over 122 points, or 0.47%, to 26,103.72.

Stocks rebounded from its lowest level since July, with a pause in S&P 500's continued losses. A  surge in chip stock also boosted investor sentiment. Treasury 10-year yields fell from a nearly two-decade high, while brent crude fell below $108 a barrel follwoing a 4% jump over the last two sessions. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meanwhile, traders expect Fed to increase increase interest rates for the first time since 2023 amid grwoing inflation concerns.

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