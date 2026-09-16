Multi-City ED Raids Unearth Fake Call Centre Scam Defrauding US Citizens

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered three operational call centres allegedly involved in a fake call-centre scam targeting US nationals during searches at four premises in Patiala, Pune and Chandigarh.

The ED Hyderabad Zonal Office carried out the searches on September 15 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged scam.

According to the ED press release, around 220 people were found working across three live call centres, with two facilities located in Patiala and another in Pune.

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The premises were equipped with computers, workstations, headsets, mobile phones and networking equipment used for the alleged operations.

The centres contacted US nationals and allegedly induced them to make payments under false pretences. Investigators also found material that could provide details about how the network operated and distributed proceeds generated from the alleged fraud.

The agency also searched residential premises in Chandigarh that were allegedly being used by the suspected mastermind to coordinate and control the Patiala call centres.

Multiple digital devices containing information about the operations were found at the premises.

A person allegedly involved in processing and converting proceeds from US dollars into Indian rupees was also found at the Chandigarh premises. The ED is examining his role and the related financial transactions.

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The searches resulted in the seizure of 66 mobile phones, 13 laptops, hard disks and other communication equipment, along with cash and records.

Investigators are now examining the network's calling campaigns, scripts, dialler and VoIP-based systems, as well as victim-related data and payment channels. The agency is also examining the people managing and controlling the operations and tracing the flow of funds generated through the alleged activities.

The seized digital evidence is being analysed to establish links between the searched premises, identify those involved and trace the proceeds of crime. The investigation remains ongoing.

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