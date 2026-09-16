Yemen's Ansarallah Releases Footage, Claims Saudi F-15 Downed Over Marib

Yemen's Ansarallah has released footage that it claims shows the downing and wreckage of a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib Governorate.

The Cradle Media reported that Yemeni Armed Forces said that the Saudi fighter was brought down using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile.

The footage, released by Ansarallah, purportedly shows the aircraft being targeted before images of what the group described as its wreckage emerged.

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Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthis, is a Zaydi Shia political and military organization that controls large parts of Yemen, including the capital city of Sanaa

The movement has not provided further details on when the alleged incident took place or the circumstances surrounding the reported strike.

There was no independent confirmation available of Ansarallah's claim regarding the Saudi aircraft.

Ansarallah military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces had "succeeded in shooting down" the Saudi F-15 while it was conducting what he described as hostile operations over Marib.

Saree claimed the fighter jet was targeted with a locally manufactured air-to-air missile. Ansarallah also alleged that Saudi Arabia had carried out around 450 strikes.

Saree also rejected Saudi allegations that Ansarallah had targeted Mecca earlier this week. He said the group's operations were directed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases and were "far removed from the sacred sites."

The reported incident comes amid renewed fighting between Ansarallah and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces following the escalation of Yemen's civil war in July.

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Ansarallah has also announced a maritime blockade targeting Saudi Arabia and has reported attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

The group claimed last week to have seized control of Yemen's Red Sea coastline and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategically important maritime chokepoint.

The Bab al-Mandab has gained further significance for Saudi crude shipments as disruptions around the wider Middle East conflict continue to affect traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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