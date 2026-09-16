Hormuz Flashpoint: Iranian Drone, Missile Struck US-Contracted Vessel This Week, Says Report

An Iranian drone and missile attack has targeted a US-contracted vessel operating near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Fox News.

In a post on social media platform X , Fox News reported that the vessel was struck during the recent escalation in the vital maritime trade corridor.

(This is a developing story)

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