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Hormuz Flashpoint: Iranian Drone, Missile Struck US-Contracted Vessel This Week, Says Report

Iranian drones and missiles hit a US-contracted vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, Fox News reports citing sources. Regional tensions rise.

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Hormuz Flashpoint: Iranian Drone, Missile Struck US-Contracted Vessel This Week, Says Report
Drone, Missile Attack Hits US-Contracted Vessel Near Strait Of Hormuz
(Photo: AI Generated)

An Iranian drone and missile attack has targeted a US-contracted vessel operating near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Fox News.

In a post on social media platform X , Fox News reported that the vessel was struck during the recent escalation in the vital maritime trade corridor.

(This is a developing story)

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