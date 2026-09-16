NSE IPO: Anchor Book Draws Rs 6,471 Crore, Domestic Funds Lead

The National Stock Exchange of India's (NSE) initial public offering (IPO) has received strong demand from anchor investors, with the exchange raising Rs 6,471 crore ahead of the issue opening, sources told NDTV Profit.

More than 150 investors participated in the NSE IPO anchor book, indicating broad institutional interest in the country's largest stock exchange.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 2,883 crore in the anchor portion, accounting for around 43% of the total book. More than 20 foreign long-only funds participated in the anchor allocation. Domestic investors accounted for the larger share of the anchor book, investing Rs 3,588 crore, or around 53% of the total amount raised.

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The domestic participation included more than 25 mutual funds, along with 11 large insurance and pension funds.

The strong institutional participation comes ahead of the NSE IPO, with both foreign and domestic investors showing significant interest in the public offering.

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The broad-based anchor book, spanning FPIs, foreign long-only funds, mutual funds and large insurance and pension funds, highlights the institutional demand for the NSE issue.

Overall, the Rs 6,471-crore anchor book has seen participation from a wide base of institutional investors, with domestic institutions accounting for the majority of the funds committed and FPIs contributing a substantial share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will open for public subscription on Thursday, September 17, to raise Rs 22,568.94 crore from the primary market.

This will be the second highest public issue in the Indian stock market so far, with the bidding for anchor investors opening today.

NSE IPO price band is set at Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share, and the lot size is 8 shares. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. NSE will not issue any fresh shares in the IPO.

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