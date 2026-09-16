British-American Author Bonnie Greer Dies At 77

British-American novelist, playwright and cultural commentator Bonnie Greer has died aged 77. Greer died on Tuesday evening after a brief illness, according to reports, citing a statement from her husband, David Hutchins.

Born on November 16, 1948, Greer moved from the United States to the United Kingdom in 1986 and became a British citizen in 1997. Her career covered fiction, nonfiction, theatre and broadcasting, with much of her work examining the experiences of women and minority communities.

Bonnie Greer's Writing Career

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Greer published her first book, Hanging By Her Teeth, in 1994. The novel followed a Black American woman travelling across the US and Europe while searching for her father.

Her later works included Obama Music, published in 2009, which explored her connection to Chicago's South Side and its links to a former US President. In 2011, she published Langston Hughes: The Value of Contradiction, a book about the influential Harlem Renaissance writer.

Greer's contribution to literature was also recognised in 2022 when she became a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

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Television And Public Life

Greer was a familiar face on British television and regularly appeared as a panellist on programmes including Newsnight Review and Question Time. Beyond broadcasting and writing, she held several prominent cultural roles.

She served on the boards of the Royal Opera House, the British Museum and the London Film School. She also served as chancellor of Kingston University, London.

In the 2010 Birthday Honours, Greer was appointed an OBE for her contribution to the arts.

Husband David Hutchins Pays Tribute

Greer's husband, David Hutchins, remembered her as a deeply important part of his life. In his statement, he described her as his partner, confidante and inspiration. “Those closest to Bonnie will remember her warmth, humour, generosity and extraordinary ability to bring people together.”

Hutchins also praised her “intelligence, courage and distinctive voice”, reflecting on the qualities that made Greer memorable to those around her. that these qualities made a lasting contribution to cultural and public life.

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