Barcelona vs Racing Santander Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

FC Barcelona will look to continue their perfect start to the 2026-27 LaLiga season when they host newly promoted Racing Santander at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona are currently top of the LaLiga table with five wins from five matches. Hansi Flick's side most recently defeated Levante 4-2 away from home and will be aiming for a sixth consecutive league victory against Racing Santander.

The Catalan side has scored as many as 21 goals in their five league matches, and has conceded only 4.

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Racing Santander, meanwhile, have also made a decent start to the Spanish top flight. They are 10th in the table with seven points from their opening five matches, having recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats.

Their most recent league outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves.

Head-To-Head

Barcelona have dominated their recent meetings with Racing Santander. The two teams have played 13 matches since 2011, with Barcelona winning 11 and the other two ending in draws.

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Kickoff Time

The Barcelona vs Racing Santander LaLiga match is scheduled to start at 1:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday. The game will be played at the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Probable Lineups

Barcelona: Joan García (GK), Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo, Pedri, Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha.

Racing Santander: Julen Agirrezabala (GK), Álvaro Mantilla, Pablo Ramón, Jeanuël Belocian, Jorge Salinas, Iván Martín, Matteo Prati, Pablo García, Sergio Canales, Iñigo Vicente, and Yassir Zabiri.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The LaLiga match will not be broadcast on television in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match between Barcelona and Racing Santander will be available for streaming in India through the FanCode app and website.

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