India vs Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast: Here's Where To Watch Blockbuster International Friendly

The Indian men's national team are set to face five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil in a high-profile international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on October 3.

The Brazil clash is part of a busy international window for the Indian football team. India will also face Panama and Uruguay during the same period.

India will first face Panama on September 25, 2026, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The fixture was originally scheduled for September 26 but was moved forward by a day by the AIFF.

After the Brazil clash on October 3, India will take on two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay on October 6 at the VYBK in Kolkata. The India vs Brazil match is expected to be one of the biggest football fixtures to be hosted in India, with Brazil making a high-profile appearance in the country. The match will allow Indian football fans to watch the national team take on one of the most successful sides in international football. ALSO READ: India Are Back: U-20 Team Qualify For Asian Cup After 20 Years Where To Watch? The much-anticipated fixture will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network and Sony Aath television channels. Fans in India will also be able to watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

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