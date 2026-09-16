The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping — Story, Cast, Release Date And All You Need To Know

The world of Panem has another story waiting to unfold, bringing a familiar universe into a chapter filled with survival, power and rebellion. The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping explores the choices and conflicts that shape its characters in a high-stakes setting.

Story

Set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the film follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy from District 12. His life changes when he is selected for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. For this edition, each district is required to send twice the usual number of tributes, making it the largest Games yet.

Inside the arena, Haymitch finds himself caught between the Capitol's control and the other tributes fighting for survival. He develops an unlikely alliance with Maysilee Donner and becomes part of a group that plans to challenge President Snow's rule. His actions during the Games eventually play a role in the rebellion that changes Panem.

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The film is based on Suzanne Collins' 2025 novel Sunrise On The Reaping. It expands the story of Haymitch and shows the events that shaped the character before he became a mentor to Katniss Everdeen.

Cast And Makers

Joseph Zada leads the cast as Haymitch Abernathy, with Mckenna Grace playing Maysilee Donner. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ralph Fiennes and Glenn Close.

Francis Lawrence has directed the film, while Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie have written the screenplay. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Lawrence have produced the project under Color Force, with Lionsgate handling its distribution. The film is the sixth feature-length instalment in The Hunger Games franchise.

Release Date

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to release in theatres and IMAX on November 20, 2026.

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