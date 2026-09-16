Lee Cronin's The Mummy OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Horror Film?

Horror, psychological and ancient secrets come together in Lee Cronin's The Mummy, a dark new take on the classic mummy story.

The film brings a chilling supernatural mystery to the screen, with a family caught in the middle of something far more terrifying than they could have imagined.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy Plot

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The story follows journalist Charlie Cannon and his family after his young daughter Katie disappears in Egypt. Eight years later, Katie is unexpectedly found alive inside a sealed coffin and returns to her family.

What should have been an emotional reunion soon becomes frightening as Katie begins behaving strangely and becomes violent. Her return is connected to an ancient supernatural force, while Detective Dalia Zaki investigates the mystery surrounding what happened to her.

As the strange events spread through the family, Charlie and his loved ones are forced to confront a terrifying evil connected to Katie's disappearance. The film turns a family reunion into a supernatural nightmare.

ALSO READ: Waiting Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Episodes, When, Where To Watch Series?

Cast And Crew

The Mummy is written and directed by Lee Cronin, who is known for Evil Dead Rise. Jack Reynor plays journalist Charlie Cannon, while Laia Costa portrays his wife, Larissa Cannon. Natalie Grace plays their daughter, Katie Cannon.

The film also stars May Calamawy as Detective Dalia Zaki, Verónica Falcón as Carmen Santiago, Shylo Molina as Sebastián Cannon, Hayat Kamille as The Magician and May Elghety as Layla Khalil. James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville have produced the film.

OTT Release Date And Platform

Lee Cronin's The Mummy is set to premiere on Thursday and will be available to stream on HBO Max on JioHotstar in India in English, along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

ALSO READ: Reacher Season 4 Finale Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch Episode 8 — All You Need To Know

Watch Trailer Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.