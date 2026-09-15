Waiting Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Episodes, When, Where To Watch Series?

Waiting Hai explores a mix of crime, comedy and drama through characters whose lives take different turns.

Waiting Hai Story

Waiting Hai follows Sugam Mishra, an RPF constable posted in Patna, and Afroz Hamza, a computer expert. Hamza develops software that can book Tatkal railway tickets successfully. His uncle, Mama, sees a chance to make money from the software and turns it into a business.

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As the business grows, they build a network that sells confirmed Tatkal tickets at higher prices. Meanwhile, Sugam notices some unusual activities related to railway bookings. His work as an RPF constable slowly brings him closer to the ticketing network.

The story also looks at Hamza's personal life, relationships and dreams. As new problems and competition arise, both characters face different challenges. The series mixes crime, comedy and drama while showing how their choices affect their lives.

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Waiting Hai Cast And Makers

Sameer Vidwans directs Waiting Hai, with the story written by Shreyas Jain, Prateek Payodhi and Ashish Thomas. The series is produced by Ajay Rai, Sana Warsi and Jyoti Deshpande and backed by Jar Pictures and Jio Studios.

The cast features Divyendu Sharma as Sugam Mishra, Bhuvan Arora as Afroz Hamsa, Kumud Mishra as Pramukh Tripathi and Vijay Maurya as Mama.

It also stars Harshita Gaur as Princy, Sunita Rajwar as Shanti Devi, Dayashankar Pandey as ASI Lokesh Kumar and Yashpal Sharma as Bhoora Bhaiya. Naved Aslam plays DRM, while Srushti Tare, Prabhakar Kumar, Suyog Gorhe, Tushar Rungta, Shakti Kumar and Saumya Uniyal also feature in the series.

When, Where To Watch?

Waiting Hai is set to premiere in India on September 16, 2026. The Hindi-language series has seven episodes and will be available to stream on Prime Video and the newly rebranded MX Player by Prime Video Android app.

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Watch Trailer Here:

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