Fibe IPO Gets SEBI Nod; Rs 750 Crore Public Issue Comprises OFS

Digital lending platform Fibe, formerly known as EarlySalary, has received SEBI's observations for its proposed initial public offering.

The IPO will be undertaken by Social Worth Technologies Ltd.

Fibe had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI in June 2026. The proposed issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale of up to 4.01 crore shares by existing investors, as per Inc42 reports.

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IPO dates, price band and other issue details are yet to be announced. A significant portion of the fresh issue proceeds will be used to strengthen Fibe's lending operations.

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The company plans to invest Rs 562.6 crore from the fresh issue proceeds into its subsidiary, EarlySalary Services Pvt Ltd, to augment its capital base and support future lending requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The OFS will involve the sale of shares by existing investors. TPG's The Rise Fund III, Fibe's largest shareholder, plans to sell up to 1.17 crore shares.

Norwest Capital and Eight Roads Ventures also intend to sell 67.38 lakh and 65.56 lakh shares, respectively.

Founded in 2015 by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, Fibe operates a digital consumer lending platform offering personal loans and financing for areas including education, healthcare, insurance, travel, rooftop solar and ecommerce.

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The company has reported significant growth ahead of its proposed listing. Its FY26 net profit more than doubled to Rs 257.5 crore, while operating revenue rose 31% to Rs 1,584.6 crore. Its assets under management reached about Rs 8,602.7 crore by March 2026, up from Rs 4,064.2 crore two years earlier.

Fibe has raised more than $266 million from investors including TPG, Norwest, Eight Roads, Chiratae Ventures and the International Finance Corporation.

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