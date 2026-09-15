'Every Film Is A Struggle': Tigmanshu Dhulia Says Industry's Lack Of Vision Hurts Good Cinema

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has spoken about the challenges of making films in the Indian film industry, saying that every movie becomes a struggle when a director wants to tell a story in a different manner.

Dhulia criticised those who approve projects, saying they have "zero vision" and often prevent filmmakers from creating good work. He also questioned the industry's continued focus on formula-based films despite their inconsistent results.

The filmmaker pointed out that producers who follow established formulas also have a higher number of flops. According to him, the continued failures show that simply following a set formula does not guarantee success.

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"Every film is a struggle. If you want to say a story in a different way, this industry stops us from making good art. The people who greenlit projects here have zero vision. So, you are cursed. If you are making films in India, you will always be stopped from doing good work. You won't be allowed to do it,” Dhulia told PTI.

Tigmanshu Dhulia On Ghamasaan

Dhulia's latest film, Ghamasaan, stars Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi and Rajpal Yadav and is currently streaming on ZEE5. The 59-year-old filmmaker said the movie is commercial but still faced difficulties when it came to its release.

Ghamasaan was originally planned for a theatrical release but eventually premiered on OTT. Dhulia said it "hurts a lot" that the film could not reach the big screen as initially intended.

He further explained that the movie has a simple and conventional story, along with elements such as guns and bullets. Dhulia said the industry often struggles to understand whether a project can be considered commercial.

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Next Project

Dhulia is currently working on a movie adaptation of Hindi writer Uday Prakash's short story Dilli Ki Deewar. The upcoming film is titled Wo Phir Kabhi DiKha Nahin.

Dhulia is known for films such as Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. His acting credits include Gangs of Wasseypur and Zero. He has also worked in OTT shows including Criminal Justice, The Great Indian Murder and Garmi.

(With PTI Inputs)

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