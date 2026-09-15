Rare Alliance? US Mediates Israel-Saudi Talks On Intel Sharing To Offset Houthi Threat

Israel has shared intelligence with Saudi Arabia as the kingdom confronts a surge in attacks by Yemen's Houthi forces, according to The Jerusalem Post, which cited a Walla report based on diplomatic sources in the Middle East.

The report said Saudi and Israeli officials discussed possible measures to bolster Riyadh's defences against the Houthis during talks facilitated by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

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The assistance centered on intelligence gathering, with the aim of tracking Houthi military positions and identifying possible preparations for further attacks.

The Houthis have stepped up strikes against Saudi targets over the past week, including an attack on oil pipelines and pumping facilities that resulted in a partial suspension of operations.

The group has also attacked areas near the Saudi-Yemeni border, including a mosque and nearby civilian buildings, according to the report.

The Houthis have separately sought to exert control over key positions in the Red Sea and restrict Saudi maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, raising concerns over the security of a major global shipping route.

The developments have heightened concerns in Riyadh and across the region that a potential US understanding with Iran and the Houthis could leave Saudi Arabia exposed to continued attacks, security sources said.

Saudi Arabia has also sought assistance from Britain to counter Houthi activity around the Bab al-Mandab and protect its oil infrastructure, Bloomberg reported. Britain has agreed to send military advisers, although no additional military aid has been committed.

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